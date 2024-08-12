Racing Post logo
OpinionOn The Money
premium

Former marketing chief blasts racing's leaders - and the sport would be wise to heed his advice

author image
Industry editor

The 2025 fixture list published last week wasn't exactly a marketer's dream, with very few changes from this year's schedule for them to work with.

There will be eight fewer fixtures next year and, of those 1,460 meetings, 162 will be designated as Premier racedays, again eight down on this year.

The Premier racing concept has been the main element of the changes made to British racing's fixture list as part of the industry strategy, and also one of the more controversial. There have been a number of reasons for this, one of them being the lack of promotion and marketing of the new concept.

