Flutter is sweeping all before it - and racing must realise its attention is increasingly focused elsewhere

Last week DraftKings, one of the largest gambling operators in the burgeoning US market, shelved plans to introduce a surcharge on customer winnings only a couple of weeks after announcing it.

The proposals had, as you might imagine, received a mixed reception to say the least but most of DraftKings' rivals had said they would keep a watching brief when asked if they might implement a similar scheme.

Then came Flutter Entertainment, parent company of the US market leader FanDuel, as well as the more familiar brands of Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair.

Perhaps it was just a coincidence, but about an hour after Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson had told analysts he had no plans to introduce a similar surcharge came the announcement from DraftKings that it had listened to its customers and would not be taking its plans forward.

Jackson was speaking after Flutter had unveiled its latest set of financial results, figures which had gone down very well given they revealed raised profit forecasts for the year and continued success in the US.

Indeed, the US is where Flutter's main attention now lies after moving its operational headquarters to New York this year along with switching its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange. But that is not to say Flutter is ignoring the rest of the world.

At the same time the company was publishing its results there were reports it was closing in on a £1 billion deal to buy Brazilian gambling operator Betnacional.

Brazil is working towards launching a fully regulated gambling market in January and is the subject of great interest from the world's gambling operators. Flutter already operates Betfair and PokerStars in Brazil, and Jackson did not directly comment on the speculation, but the addition of Betnacional would help it towards what he calls a 'podium' position in the market, perhaps even the 'gold medal' spot.

A gold medal position is certainly what Flutter would achieve in Italy if talks with Playtech over Snaitech come to fruition. Flutter already operates the Sisal brand in Italy but should a £2 billion deal to buy Snaitech, whose operations include ownership of San Siro racecourse, come to fruition it would become number one in the market.

Both sides were probably flushed out into the open earlier than they had hoped following a report by Sky News and both said there was no guarantee a deal would happen, but you would not bet against it.

That may not be it either in terms of deal-making, with speculation linking Flutter to a $9bn joint bid with Boyd Gaming for US rival Penn Entertainment, owner of ESPN Bet.

As has been mentioned, Flutter's results announcement last week had observers of the sector purring, with analysts at Goldman Sachs noting its scale, diversification and leadership positions in key markets made it ideally placed to exploit not only the growth of sports betting and casino gaming in the US but elsewhere as well.

They also believe that Flutter is at an 'inflection' point in terms of the profitability of its US operation, with group earnings expected to double between 2023 and 2026. All of which points to a company leading the global gambling industry and sweeping all before it.

Flutter's operations in the UK and Ireland provided 26 per cent of its revenues according to the latest results, with its 'international' division responsible for a further 22 per cent and Australia another ten.

However, it is the US that dominates with 46 per cent and that is only likely to grow in importance compared to Flutter's traditional home in future years. The company's decision to move to New York only underlines that change of emphasis.

The UK and Ireland cannot help but remain an important market for Flutter for the foreseeable future, but its relative importance compared to Flutter's operations as a whole looks likely to decrease.

Certainly, the importance of British and Irish horseracing will wane, especially to the management of, and investors in, a New York-based and New York-listed company.

The legacy of brands such as Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair in racing will remain but there will not be the attachment to the sport that used to exist among the chairs and chief executives of the major bookmaking firms until relatively recently, and perhaps only remains with Fred Done at Betfred.

Flutter has not made much progress in its stand-off with Arena Racing Company over horseracing media rights payments.

The contract between the two is due to run until 2027 so things may not change for a while.

However, Flutter's business and its attitude towards racing may look very different in three years' time with potentially major consequences when the sport returns to the negotiating table.

Evoke chief executive Per Widerstrom putting his money where his mouth is

William Hill's parent company Evoke also released its interim results for the first half of the year last week, and they were in stark contrast to those of Flutter.

Revenue was two per cent lower than the previous year, adjusted core earnings were down 26 per cent and losses after tax climbed to more than £143 million from £32.5m.

Among the factors driving the performance was an eight per cent fall in betting shop revenues caused by a now abandoned attempt to introduce in-house developed gaming machines. A marketing blitz around this year's Cheltenham Festival also failed to produce the expected returns.

To an extent there were few surprises in the figures, as the company formerly known as 888 Holdings had issued a profits warning only last month. However, chief executive Per Widerstrom did not sugar coat things in Evoke's presentation following the results announcement.

"These results are disappointing and are not acceptable," he said.

Widerstrom has evidently been taking action to address that point, Evoke having built an "almost completely refreshed team", with nine new members of the 11-strong executive management team.

Another contrast with Flutter was that Widerstrom admitted that Evoke had no plans to get involved in any takeovers, saying that the company was focused on its own plans rather than what he called "transformational M&A". It would instead concentrate on "capital light, high impact" deals such as partnerships, if they came up.

There was some good news, with Evoke saying revenue growth for the second half of the year was within the five to nine per cent target range it had set out. However, the numbers just go to show how big the gulf is between the top tier operators of the gambling industry and the next level down.

Widerstrom said he "will not rest until this business is performing the way it should and can do" and he is putting his money where his mouth is.

On Friday it was revealed he spent more than £495,000 on 900,000 Evoke shares, backing up his pledge that he has "skin in the game".

Barber's bullets

ROA postpones board elections

There will be no election for the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) council this year as the body's nominations committee is conducting a review of the board's skill set.

There would have been only one place available this year, and the ROA said that by waiting until 2025 that would increase to four, "greatly expanding opportunities for members".

It said the decision was in line with its articles of association, while details of its annual meeting would be announced soon.

Ciaran O'Brien back on familiar patch

Ciaran O'Brien is back on his old stamping ground having recently taken up the role of head of public affairs UK & Ireland at Entain, the parent company of Ladbrokes. O'Brien spent 14 years with Ladbrokes, four as consultant and ten as an employee including as corporate affairs director, before joining William Hill in 2015 and then newspaper publisher Reach, both as director of communications.

Olympics popular with Entain customers

Entain has said there was record interest in betting on this year's Paris Olympics across its UK, European and US brands. The company said volumes doubled compared to the previous summer games, with basketball, football and tennis respectively heading the most popular sports by bet volume.

The Paris time zone provided a much better window for customers compared to Tokyo three years' ago, Entain said.

Dates for the diary

On Tuesday the 2025 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards are launched.

