OpinionPeter Scargill
premium

Disappointing time on the track leaves Godolphin having to show strength at the sales

author image
Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Sheikh Mohammed: has not enjoyed a vintage year with his Godolphin horses
Sheikh Mohammed: has not enjoyed a vintage year with his Godolphin horsesCredit: Laura Green

There is a saying that has been used in numerous different settings, but in racing goes something along the lines of this: if a trainer is struggling, the best thing they can do is go out and buy a new car.

The intention of this piece of advice is not profligate retail therapy to lift the blues, but rather a suggestion that projecting an image of strength and success can in itself provide a boost and an uplift in fortune.

Anyway, I was left musing on this statement last week when reading how Sheikh Mohammed had been in attendance at the Arqana August Yearling Sale in Deauville to watch on as his Godolphin enterprise snapped up a number of desirable youngsters, including securing the first seven-figure buy of the European yearling season when going to €1.25 million (£1.1m) for a Dubawi colt.

Published on 21 August 2023Last updated 14:00, 21 August 2023
