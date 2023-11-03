Cheltenham Festival in December? It's not the maddest idea...

This is a sample of Paul Kealy's Betting World, an email that is sent every Wednesday to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers as part of The Ultimate Daily, our evening email newsletter service.

Last week's whinge about the lack of action before the Cheltenham Festival prompted a surprising response both on email and social media.