British racing's reliance on biggest bettors highlights risk from affordability checks

It would be difficult to name a moment in recent times when warning lights were not flashing for British racing's finances but a few more have come on in recent weeks.

Last month the BHA released figures which showed that betting turnover on British racing had fallen by 5.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2024.

That put flesh on the bones of repeated warnings from the Levy Board that, while the levy has been holding up, it has seen turnover continue to fall.