Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:15 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:15 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionOn The Money
premium

Gambling Commission's reluctance to publish affordability survey results should be concerning to all

author image
Industry editor

Welcome to the first in a new weekly series On The Money, in which industry editor Bill Barber gives his take on some of the key stories from the racing and betting world

It may not have escaped your attention that the Gambling Commission has been in the news rather a lot in recent days.

The industry regulator has been across television, newspapers and social media for days as the scandal about political betting has raged.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inOn The Money

Last updated

iconCopy