Ascot should be begging Frankie Dettori to return - the royal meeting with him will be far better than without

I was disappointed to read in Friday’s Racing Post that Frankie Dettori is increasingly unlikely to ride at Royal Ascot, despite the fact he plans to be at the meeting.

I realise not everyone will share that opinion. There are plenty of dyed-in-the-wool racing fans who grew tired of Dettori’s elongated retirement parade last year, not without reason, but we should not hold it against him for reversing that decision. He is hardly the first or the last sportsperson to proclaim retirement before performing a rapid U-turn.

More importantly, the decreased interest in last weekend’s Derby demonstrates why racing and Royal Ascot still needs him.