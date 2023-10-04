Arc winner was ace - and here's why one of those behind him could be next year's star

Get more big-race insight in the Racing Post Weekender, out every Wednesday and available from all good newsagents or via the Racing Post digital newspaper. Read more here .

It was hard to know where to look last week, what with the Ryder Cup and all the amazing horses in action at Newmarket and Longchamp. But while I found the golf didn't quite live up to the hype, it was great that Ace Impact was a throwback to all those brilliant Arc winners I'd seen in my youth.

I suppose it's all to do with expectations. I had expected the golf to be enthralling but it's become a bit too much of a bun fight now, while I had sort of fallen out of love with the Arc having been disappointed too many times over the years.