- More
A tale of expensive odds-on losers - but at least the memory is a source of comfort now in these trying times
Bad betting tales. It's amazing how many a person can accumulate. I've shared a few of mine in these pages, moments when sporting speculation descended into slapstick, and another one came to mind this week.
It was a dreich afternoon at Newbury in early 2001, the tail end of winter, then known as Tote Gold Trophy day. I fancied a couple at juicy prices in the big race, of course, because it was a 20-runner handicap hurdle; you only had to look at it for five minutes before you started to see possibilities among the less fashionable runners.
But the first three races were small-field contests, trials for the Cheltenham Festival, lacking in depth and complexity. We could all see what was going to happen. It was a shame to have such predictable races on a Saturday card.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inChris Cook
Last updated
- I recognise racing's struggle for column inches in mainstream media - but I'm not sure it matters that much anymore
- The 'ingenious' betting coup planned to perfection - but should we really celebrate hoodwinking punters?
- The Tony Martin saga is an embarrassment to racing - but it's the rules that need clarifying if we don't want it to happen again
- The Wild West all over again: how ‘Gamblegate’ takes me back to the early days of Betfair
- What did Radio 4's tips ever add to racing's status? If the BBC won't show us respect we'll rub along without them
- I recognise racing's struggle for column inches in mainstream media - but I'm not sure it matters that much anymore
- The 'ingenious' betting coup planned to perfection - but should we really celebrate hoodwinking punters?
- The Tony Martin saga is an embarrassment to racing - but it's the rules that need clarifying if we don't want it to happen again
- The Wild West all over again: how ‘Gamblegate’ takes me back to the early days of Betfair
- What did Radio 4's tips ever add to racing's status? If the BBC won't show us respect we'll rub along without them