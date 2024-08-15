Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 ChepstowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 ChepstowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionChris Cook
premium

A tale of expensive odds-on losers - but at least the memory is a source of comfort now in these trying times

author image
Racing Writer of the Year
Robert Widger has his finest hour in the saddle on Flagship Uberalles in the 2001 Tingle Creek Chase. However the 38-year-old has now been sentenced to two years in jail
Flagship Uberalles was often an impressive winner of top two-mile chases - but not when our correspondent chose to rely on himCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bad betting tales. It's amazing how many a person can accumulate. I've shared a few of mine in these pages, moments when sporting speculation descended into slapstick, and another one came to mind this week.

It was a dreich afternoon at Newbury in early 2001, the tail end of winter, then known as Tote Gold Trophy day. I fancied a couple at juicy prices in the big race, of course, because it was a 20-runner handicap hurdle; you only had to look at it for five minutes before you started to see possibilities among the less fashionable runners.

But the first three races were small-field contests, trials for the Cheltenham Festival, lacking in depth and complexity. We could all see what was going to happen. It was a shame to have such predictable races on a Saturday card. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inChris Cook

Last updated

iconCopy
more inChris Cook
more inChris Cook