'We need a more coordinated approach' - Leopardstown boss believes European cooperation key to attracting international runners

Leopardstown chief executive Tim Husbands believes that increased cooperation between Irish, British and French tracks, as well as building on existing links with international governing bodies such as the Japan Racing Association (JRA), could provide the key to attracting more global superstars to run in Europe's best races.

Husbands recognises the challenges outlined by Ascot director of racing and media Nick Smith in trying to lure the best from Asia with inferior prize-money to that on offer at home and in the Middle East.

But, with hopes high that Yoshito Yahagi will bring Shin Emperor to run in both the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Husbands feels the three major racing nations in Europe need to offer more of a package to owners and trainers from Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and elsewhere.

Along with Ascot, Goodwood, York and the Jockey Club, Leopardstown joined a joint-committee with the JRA under the chairmanship of the BHA's Joe Saumarez Smith last year, aimed at finding ways to enhance cooperation and ultimately to encourage more runners in each other's top races.

"We all fight our own corners and we all try to position ourselves the best way we can," said Husbands, adding: "But probably the best way forward is to have a coordinated approach and to have the French officials involved in that, to look at how can we now have the European racing calendar positioned in the right way so that we can provide the best opportunities for international entries?

"We can all fight our own corner and hopefully we’ll have success in this regard in September, but it’s why the initiative with the JRA and other horseracing authorities is important, so that we can have a coordinated narrative to provide the race trails for potential entries. We have to make it as easy as possible for them to come."

Husbands hailed the initial 50-strong entry for the Irish Champion Stakes as "bubbling up to be a very significant renewal of the race", with Double Superlative and See It Again two names to benefit from a recent relaxation of quarantine rules to and from South Africa.

Deirdre in 2019 was the first and last Japanese-trained runner at Leopardstown's Irish Champions Day meeting and Husbands pointed out that it takes a lot of effort in building relationships with international connections so that they think of a particular race when they have the right horse.

"I think, particularly in the context of the Irish Champion Stakes and Irish Champions Festival, it’s important for us to maintain a race of international status," said Husbands.

"We came sixth last year in terms of rankings for the Longines World’s Top 100 Races and we’ve made strenuous efforts over the last two or three years to build those relationships with Japanese owners and trainers, taking every opportunity that we can to do that.

"Whether that is meeting them in Europe, in Dubai and Saudi and then going over to Japan and meet them on their home territory. I think it’s really important to build those personal relationships and a level of trust."

