'We can't let our elite races look after themselves because they won't' - Ascot warning as royal meeting fails to attract stars from Far East
British racing faces an increasingly uphill battle to attract runners from outside Europe due to a widening gulf in prize-money, according to Ascot's director of racing Nick Smith, who described the issue as "serious" for the sport.
Royal Ascot will be worth more than £10 million for the first time this month but the five-day meeting has failed to attract any high-profile horses from Japan and Hong Kong.
Smith believes this is due to the growth of the highly lucrative Middle Eastern programme and argues the lack of runners sheds a light on the need for the best British middle-distance races to receive a "cash injection" to remain competitive globally.
- 'He thinks he's won the Derby!' - Voyage was first past the post at Epsom but it was a surreal experience for oblivious owner Julie Wood
- 'We were so pleased with how well he took that race' - Adam West hoping for a confidence boost for Live In The Dream at Haydock on Saturday
- 'The reception was amazing. It summed up what everyone thought of him' - Paul Hanagan leads tributes to Rob Burrow
- Last season's Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream and progressive miler Witch Hunter among Saturday entries
- 'It's exciting to be going there with a runner' - Gemma Tutty's royal plans for Epsom sprint star Blue Storm
