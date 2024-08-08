Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes plus Saturday's big meetings at Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket

Whistlejacket will face five rivals as he bids for a first Group 1 win in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.30 ) at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained juvenile bounced back from his shock Royal Ascot defeat when an impressive winner of the July Stakes last month and bids to give his trainer a second Phoenix Stakes success in the last three runnings.

He is one of two Ballydoyle runners as Heavens Gate is set to make a rapid reappearance to action. The filly was an impressive winner of the Ballyhane Stakes at Naas on Monday and has a five-day turnaround to contend with.

The Juddmonte-owned Babouche leads the opposition as she bids to maintain her unbeaten record. Trained by Ger Lyons, she has been faultless in two career starts, including winning the Anglesey Stakes at the track last time, and will once again be ridden by Colin Keane.

Arizona Blaze , Rudi's Apple and British raider Shadow Army complete the line-up.

At Newmarket, Aidan O'Brien will bid for a first success in the Jenningsbet Sweet Solera Stakes (3.40 ) when Lake Victoria faces six rivals in the 7f Group 3.

The daughter of Frankel narrowly beat Red Letter on her debut at the Curragh, with her rival franking that form when storming to victory at that track last month. She is set to be ridden by Sean Levey.

She faces formidable opposition from Godolphin's Mountain Breeze , who was a narrow second in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket's July Festival.

Liberalised represents Karl Burke, Danny Tudhope and Clipper Logistics, who struck with Fallen Angel last year before going on to Irish 1,000 Guineas glory.

Group 1 winner Anmaat set to make his reappearance at Haydock on Saturday Credit: Scott Burton/Racing Post

Group 1 winner Anmaat will make his return from a 439-day absence in the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster Stakes (3.00 ) at Haydock.

The Owen Burrows-trained six-year-old has not been seen since winning the Prix d'Ispahan in May 2023 and is one of two runners for Shadwell Estates, who will also be represented by Mujtaba .

Lord North , a multiple winner at the highest level, also adds some stardust to the line-up as he bids for a first win since the 2023 Dubai Turf.

All bar one of the six contests on Ascot's unique Shergar Cup card have attracted full-size fields at Thursday's declarations stage, with the jockey bookings for the team competition still to be finalised.

Phoenix Stakes runners and riders

Arizona Blaze David Egan

Rudi's Apple tbc

Shadow Army James Doyle

Whistlejacket tbc

Babouche Colin Keane

Heavens Gate tbc

Read more...

Meet the teams: we profile the 12 riders taking part in Saturday's Shergar Cup

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels!

Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.