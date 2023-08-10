Watch Saturday's Group 1 for free! On-course bookmakers to cover entry cost on Phoenix card at the Curragh

Racegoers can watch Ireland's next Group 1 race live for free as there will be no charge into the Curragh on Saturday for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes thanks to on-course bookmakers who are covering the entry cost for everyone.

Ray Mulvaney, chairman of the Irish National Professional Bookmakers Association, said the layers were keen to give something back to the Curragh crowds following a much improved season in 2023 compared to the last couple of years.

Explaining the decision to pay the entire crowd's entrance fee, Mulvaney said: "We wanted to reward our own customers and show them how important they are to us and we felt that free entry was a nice way of showing our appreciation.

"The Curragh is making good progress this year too and we are keen to support the track with all their endeavours. There was a real buzz back at the Curragh this year and long may that continue. It is a great place to go racing and with free entry on Saturday there is no reason not to go now."

Mulvaney added: "The Phoenix Stakes is always a high-quality race and the Curragh has lined up a range of activities for racegoers to ensure a great day for all the family. It is sure to be a terrific day of racing and I hope as many people as possible, both big and small, come and avail of the free entry."

Brian Kavanagh: praised bookmakers for their support Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Curragh chief executive Brian Kavanagh paid tribute to Mulvaney and the initiative of the bookmakers and said there will be plenty of other attractions for racegoers to look forward to on top of an eight-race card.

Kavanagh said: "We are very grateful for the support of the Irish National Professional Bookmakers Association and look forward to a super day on Saturday. We have already enjoyed some excellent racing at the Curragh this year and this promotion is a great way to kick start the second half of our season.

"The Keeneland Phoenix Stakes consistently attracts some of the highest-rated juveniles in training with horses such as Bucanero Fuerte, Givemethebeatboys, River Tiber, Porta Fortuna and Valiant Force among the entries."

He added: "The support programme features the Group 3 Rathasker Phoenix Sprint and ARC American Racing Channel Race, together with races sponsored by Bord Na Mona Recycling, Sheehy Motor Group, Keeper's Heart Whiskey, QuinnBet and Revamp Conservation and Restoration.

"In addition to a quality eight-race programme, other attractions on the day will include the Moyglare Kids Zone with free activities throughout the afternoon for younger racegoers."

