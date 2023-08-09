Too Darn Hot, Westover, Arrest - is there another Group 1 performer lurking in tonight’s informative Sandown maiden?

The mile maiden (6.45) on tonight’s Sandown card has a reputation for producing a future star, with Too Darn Hot, Westover and Arrest featuring among the race’s recent winners. Here, we run through the main protagonists in this year’s field . . .

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast SP: 11-4

From the family of Group 1 Matron Stakes winner Emulous. He finished third when odds-on for a Yarmouth novice on his debut in May and went one place better at Haydock last time when chasing home his stablemate By The Book. He sets the standard on those efforts and is bred to be smart but does look vulnerable to one of the less exposed runners in this line-up.

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Jason Watson

Forecast SP: 3-1

The first foal out of the Group-placed Cava. He attracted some market support (17-2 from 14s) for a 7f maiden on debut at this track and he caught the eye with a staying-on fourth having been green when first put under pressure. He is entitled to have learned plenty from that run and must enter calculations.

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Forecast SP: 9-2

The first foal out of the 2019 Poule d'Essai des Pouliches winner Castle Lady. The penny appeared to drop late when he finished a staying-on fourth in a Haydock novice on debut in June. He then cut out much of the running in a 7f maiden the following week, ultimately fading into a six-length fifth – a neck behind the reopposing Caviar Heights. Probably did a little bit too much on the front end that day and first-time blinkers are now applied.

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Forecast SP: 6-1

A 190,000gns yearling who is out of the eight-race maiden Alouja, herself a half-sister to 1m2f Group 3 winner Magic Artist and out of a half-sister to 2009 St Leger winner Mastery. He makes his debut for a yard that knows how to ready one to win first-time-out, but being by Camelot and with plenty of stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree this may prove an insufficient test of stamina.

Trainers: Simon and Ed Crisford

Jockey: Neil Callan

Forecast SP: 9-1

The first foal out of the Listed-placed Wishfully, herself a half-sister to a close relative of Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Nightime (dam of the top-class Ghaiyyath). He makes his debut and represents Simon and Ed Crisford, who are four from 14 (29 per cent) with their two-year-olds on turf this year and four from 18 (22 per cent) with their runners in the past fortnight prior to Wednesday evening. Keep a close eye on the market for clues.

What about the remainder?

Charlie Johnston’s debutante Deira Mile warrants a second glance being out of a Listed-placed dam and with Kevin Stott booked. Stratocracy is a fellow newcomer and represents Richard Hannon, with Jamie Spencer an interesting jockey booking on the Al Shaqab Racing-owned colt.

Verdict

Godolphin’s State Of Desire sets the standard courtesy of his placed efforts at Yarmouth and Haydock, but it looks far from an unachievable level and preference instead goes to Caviar Heights . Andrew Balding’s colt was a big eyecatcher when fourth in a 7f maiden here on debut, looking green when initially put under pressure but finishing off his race with real purpose. The extra furlong in prospect looks a big plus on that evidence while Balding knows what it takes to land this race having trained the 2020 winner Recovery Run.

