Three course specialists to note for Sunday's racing - including an 8-1 shot in a Listed race

Sunday's domestic racing takes place at the Curragh and Downpatrick in Ireland and Leicester and Windsor in Britain. Here we pick out three course specialists who are worth considering . . .

3.10 Downpatrick

The seven-year-old has two wins and two seconds to his name from eight runs at Downpatrick and contests the 2m1½f handicap hurdle.

He has largely been out of form in the past year but this is his first start at Downpatrick since winning last July.

The Mark McNiff-trained Fassbender is 7lb below his last winning mark and cheekpieces are applied.

Fassbender 15:10 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: Mark Michael McNiff

3.50 Curragh

This Johnny Murtagh-trained filly is a dual course-and-distance winner and has each-way claims in first-time blinkers in the Listed Michael John Kennedy Memorial Irish EBF Stakes.

Kerkiyra has form figures of 451313 in six starts at the Curragh. She was placed at Listed level last year, and although improvement is needed on her most recent runs in June, a better effort could be in the offing with connections opting for headgear.

Kerkiyra 15:50 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

5.05 Windsor

Mr Zee twice made all over course and distance at the start of the season and catches the eye in the 1m2f handicap.

The Michael Blake-trained handicapper has been out of luck in two starts at the track since and runs off his last winning mark when taking into account riders' claims.

Mr Zee 17:05 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Luke Catton (5lb) Tnr: Michael Blake

