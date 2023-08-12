'We think she's a filly with plenty of ability' - find out who fancies their chances of Listed glory at the Curragh

There was a significant morning move for Azazat ahead of the Irish Oaks last month, when her overnight price of around 14-1 plummeted to as low as 5-1 at one stage before drifting out to 7-1.

Turning for home in the Classic, she looked sure to play a big part in the finish, certainly a bigger role than winner Savethelastdance, who was under the pump at the time. Chris Hayes sat motionless on Azazat but when push came to shove her response was rather tame.

Therefore, it is no surprise to see Dermot Weld drop the daughter of Camelot back in trip. She won her maiden over 1m4f at Leopardstown but the way in which she travelled in the closing stages of her last two outings over that distance suggests she might be better suited by more of an emphasis on speed.

She is rated highest with a mark of 101 and it was surprising to see her open up at 6-1 when the first show came through on Saturday. That looked like a fair price about a filly of her calibre and she gets an 8lb allowance from her elders to add into the bargain.

The return of Gozen, another three-year-old, adds plenty of intrigue. She narrowly won a Punchestown maiden that worked out well on her debut, before finding only the smart Lumiere Rock too good in a Group 3 over a mile here on her only other appearance at two.

She's an imposing filly, built to progress at three, and a fruitful autumn campaign could be on the cards. She is returning from a lengthy absence, though, and bumps into some race-fit fillies so it won't be an easy assignment for her.

Didn'thavemuchtodo was collared close home at Gowran Park last time and a return to 1m2f should suit. She looks the best of the four-year-old brigade and capable of mounting a serious challenge on some of her best form.

Johnny Murtagh tries first-time blinkers with Kerkiyra. She won a course-and-distance handicap on Irish Champions Weekend last year off a mark of 88, but will need to improve upon her two most recent displays.

Maxux had only ten days to recover from her maiden win when bombing out in the Naas Oaks Trial in June and we will get more of a gauge on her ability here, but she has plenty to do to get up to the level already reach by Azazat, who ought to be hard to beat.

What they say

Tom Gibney, trainer of Alanya

Gavin [Ryan] thought she would be there or thereabouts with a clear run at Galway, where she got no luck at all. We think she'll go on any ground. Hopefully she gets a bit more in-running luck here and runs a nice race.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Didn'thavemuchtodo and Maxux

Didn'thavemuchtodo ran well at Gowran last time. She'll enjoy coming to the Curragh and has an each-way chance. It would be great to get some more black type for her. Maxux came back quickly after her debut run and disappointed a bit after getting a rough trip. This course and distance will suit her.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Azazat

She's very well, but I wouldn't like to see any more rain. She travelled well through the Irish Oaks and that's why we're bringing her back in trip.

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer of Gozen

She's a big filly and we were lucky she was able to do what she did as a two-year-old. She grew a bit more over the winter and we've given her plenty of time. She's just ready to start and this is just a starting point for an autumn campaign. We think she has plenty of ability.

