Suspended trainer Luke Comer's son takes care of two horses before Saturday's Group 2 Curragh Cup

Two horses previously trained by Luke Comer have been transferred to his son and namesake before the Group 2 Comer International Curragh Cup on Saturday, a race sponsored by the recently suspended trainer's property development firm.

In September of last year, the trainer, a billionaire businessman, had his licence suspended for three years after a dozen of his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids in the biggest doping scandal to hit Irish racing. His appeal against the decision was dismissed by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's (IHRB) appeals body last month and his suspension came into effect on Monday.

Aircraft Carrier and Seattle Creek , who won a conditions race at Leopardstown last week, were entered in the €150,000 1m6f contest under the name of Comer's son Luke W Comer, who operates under a restricted licence, meaning he can train four horses per code.

In March, Comer jnr was ordered to pay legal costs of €3,075 and made a donation of €20,000 to the ISPCA after he escaped a conviction at Navan District Court after decomposed horse carcases were found on his land.

Comer jnr was unable to provide an explanation for the presence of the carcases and he provided a receipt from a local knackery for the disposal of them. He apologised profusely about the incident and co-operated fully with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Luke Comer jnr: operating under a restricted licence Credit: Patrick McCann

He has saddled one runner this year, when Emma's Lady finished 12th of 14 in a Leopardstown maiden on June 13.

Given his son can only train a limited number of horses under each code, it is unclear what the future holds for the rest of Comer's string, considering he has run over 100 individual horses in 2024.

The IHRB confirmed there has been no request for anyone to train at Comer's licenced premises at Kilternan, County Dublin.

