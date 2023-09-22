St Leger fourth Tower Of London features in full field of 30 for €600,000 Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh on Sunday

St Leger fourth Tower Of London has been declared for the €600,000 Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch (4.10 ) on Sunday.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was beaten just under four lengths by stablemate Continuous in the Classic at Doncaster last Saturday.

He carries 9st 11lb in this valuable Curragh handicap and is O’Brien’s sole representative in the 30-runner field. The Ballydoyle trainer won the race with Waterville last year.

Cape Gentleman struck for Emmet Mullins in 2020 and he saddles the in-form Teed Up and The Shunter .

Willie Mullins has a six-strong squad including Grade 1-winning hurdler Echoes In Rain , Jackfinbar and Mt Leinster , with the latter ridden by Rachael Blackmore.

Dawn Rising and St Vincents Garden are two of five runners for Joseph O’Brien. There are two British-trained contenders with James Fanshawe running last-time-out Goodwood winner Novel Legend and Adrian Keatley saddling last week's Mallard scorer Legendary Day .

Brazil featured prominently in the ante-post market but needs two horses to miss the race to make the cut as second reserve, with the deadline at 11am on raceday morning.

Top riders head to Germany

William Buick, Oisin Murphy and Hollie Doyle are riding in the Group 1 Preis von Europa at Cologne (3.35 ) on Sunday.

Charlie Appleby won the race with Rebel’s Romance last year and saddles Buick’s mount Siskany, who won a Grade 2 at Belmont on his most recent start in June.

Murphy sports the Godolphin silks aboard the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Live Your Dream. The six-year-old was beaten a length when third in the Ebor at York last time and won the bet365 Trophy at Newmarket on his penultimate outing.

Doyle teams up with Jessica Harrington to ride Trevaunance, a Group 2 winner at Deauville last year. Thore Hammer Hansen, another rider familiar to British racing fans, partners Assistent, who finished third in the Grosser Preis von Berlin on his penultimate start.

Irish Cesarewitch confirmed runners and riders

Jackfinbar Michael O'Sullivan (3)

Echoes In Rain Colin Keane

Falcon Eight Jake Coen (5)

Novel Legend Chris Hayes

Sun Chart Andrew Slattery

Chally Chute Ronan Whelan

Stratum Sean O'Keeffe

Dawn Rising Declan McDonogh

Mt Leinster Rachael Blackmore

Final Gesture Billy Lee

Teed Up Conor Clarke (7)

Tower Of London Jockey tbc

The Very Man Shane Foley

Hms Seahorse Scott McCullagh (3)

Sionnach Eile Gary Carroll

Weston Jack Kearney (7)

Jesse Evans Robert Whearty (5)

Powerful Aggie Conor Stone-Walsh (7)

Lot Of Joy Ben Coen

M C Muldoon Gavin Ryan

The Shunter Cian MacRedmond (5)

Dartan Leigh Roche

Drop The Anchor Niall McCullagh

Magellan Strait Hugh Horgan (7)

Joupe Danny Sheehy (3)

My Mate Mozzie Jamie Powell (5)

Nusret Mikey Sheehy

Legendary Day James Ryan (5)

Mon Coeur Robbie Colgan

St Vincents Garden Dylan Browne McMonagle

Reserve 1 La Hacienda

Reserve 2 Brazil

Reserve 3 Whiskey Sour

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup - plus a big-race tip and free bet



Why this horse can win the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.