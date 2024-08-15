- More
Shark Hanlon and Simon Munir speak out as debate continues on plan to exclude top jumps trainers in Ireland from some races
Trainer Shark Hanlon believes Horse Racing Ireland's (HRI's) controversial initiative to exclude top jumps trainers in Ireland from competing in 60 races next year is a productive step, but one of the sport's leading owners Simon Munir argues the scheme punishes success and contravenes what should be a meritocratic model within the industry.
The planned change to the race programme has sparked much debate, which is set to continue after it was revealed the affected trainers are considering legal action against Irish racing's governing body.
The proposal, which is scheduled to begin on January 1, would confine the relevant races to trainers who have saddled fewer than 50 winners in the code in either of the previous two seasons, thus excluding Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Gavin Cromwell and Henry de Bromhead from making entries.
Published on inIreland
Last updated
