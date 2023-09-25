Roscommon's Grade 3 fixture on Monday gets the all-clear following inspection

Monday's meeting at Roscommon, featuring a Grade 3 novice chase (4.30), has been given the all-clear following a 7.30am inspection.

Following 16mm of rain between Friday and Sunday, officials had been concerned about further rain but only 2mm fell overnight and the course was deemed fit for racing.

The ground for the seven-race card, due to start at 2.10, has been described as heavy, soft in places on the chase course and soft on the hurdle track.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: "I'm pleased to say that following just a further 2mm of rain overnight, the track at Roscommon is fit for racing and the fixture scheduled for this afternoon goes ahead.

"The ground is heavy, soft in places on the chase course and soft on the hurdle and bumper course. The forecast is for blustery showers this morning, which will turn more isolated this afternoon."

The feature race on the card is the Ballymore Group Irish EBF Kilbegnet Novice Chase, a Grade 3 which has been won by the likes of Ted Veale and Ornua in the last decade.

The Willie Mullins-trained Hercule Du Seuil is a short-priced favourite to take his record to seven wins from 11 starts.

The going at Down Royal on Monday was changed to heavy for its seven-race meeting. In Britain, there are afternoon fixtures at Hamilton, Warwick and Leicester before Wolverhampton in the evening.

