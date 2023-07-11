Pretty Polly result stands and Jamie Spencer still misses July Cup after two appeals dismissed

Appeals centred on the Pretty Polly Stakes by both the connections of the runner-up Stay Alert and the winning rider Jamie Spencer have been dismissed by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Connections of Stay Alert lodged an appeal against the result of the Curragh Group 1 after Hughie Morrison's filly took a bump at a crucial stage when mounting her challenge as a result of the Spencer-ridden Via Sistina drifting markedly right in the closing stages, hampering Rosscarbery, who then interfered with Stay Alert.

The stewards at the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend ruled that, "while Via Sistina had caused interference to Rosscarbery, she did not improve her finishing position as a result of this interference so they made no alteration to the judge's placings".

When speaking of his decision to appeal, Morrison said: "If a car went from 40mph to 35mph you'd lose more than two lengths in 20 metres and Ronan [Whelan, jockey] felt his chance was taken away too. How can they say the best horse won?

"It's been quoted to me by numerous people that it was a professional foul and, if justice is seen to be done, we'll get it on appeal."

However, the appeal has been dismissed and the result now stands. The Pretty Polly was worth €300,000, with €177,000 going to the winner and Stay Alert collecting €57,000 for second.

However, Tuesday morning was bittersweet for Spencer as, while he was confirmed to have kept the race on the George Boughey-trained Via Sistina, his appeal against the severity of a six-day careless riding ban was dismissed.

It means Spencer, who is on the crest of a wave after a double at Royal Ascot to go with his Pretty Polly success, will miss the ride on Khaadem in Saturday's July Cup at Newmarket.

The duo teamed up for a shock 80-1 success in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal meeting but Spencer will now be serving his ban during the July meeting.

