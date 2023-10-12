Popular racing reporter and 'tremendous character' Cliff Noone dies at the age of 70

Cliff Noone, a hugely popular member of the Irish press room, has died at the age of 70 with Racing TV presenter Gary O'Brien hailing him a "tremendous character".

A native of Killester in Dublin before moving to Naas, Noone was a larger-than-life character who spent 30 working as a journalist for the Irish Field and was their senior racing reporter before he retired from the role in 2003.

He was appointed press officer for the Turf Club, now the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, in June 2003 and held the position for 15 years.

Noone will be fondly remembered by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He put smiles on faces everywhere he went with his quick wit and warmth.

O'Brien said: "Cliff was a tremendous character and always up for a laugh. He will be sadly missed."

Former Racing Post senior reporter and RTE commentator Tony O'Hehir spent decades working alongside Noone and he paid tribute to his wonderful personality.

O'Hehir said: "Cliff was a great character all hours of the day and night. He relished the various different festivals down in Kerry, be it Killarney, Listowel or Tralee, and always ran up to his rating! I went on holiday with him to the Canary Islands in 1998 and I have never laughed as much in my whole life. He was one of a kind and had time for everyone."

The funeral details for Noone, who suffered a sudden health setback days before his death, have yet to be released.

