'He gave us some great days' - four-time Grade 1 winner Kemboy retired

, who became Ruby Walsh's final ride when winning the 2019 Punchestown Gold Cup, has been retired by Willie Mullins at the age of 11.

He made a winning debut for Mullins in a Limerick maiden hurdle in December 2016, but it was over fences that Kemboy excelled, landing four Grade 1s.

The first of those came when bolting up in the 2018 Savills Chase under David Mullins, although he unseated that rider on his next start in the Gold Cup.

Kemboy bounced back from his Cheltenham Festival mishap when justifying 9-4 favouritism in the Bowl at Aintree before downing stablemate and Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo less than a month later at Punchestown, a fitting performance for Walsh to announce his shock retirement.

He went on to finish seventh and ninth in two further Gold Cups but did land the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown in 2021 under Danny Mullins.

Kemboy powers clear of Al Boum Photo at the last in the 2019 Punchestown Gold Cup Credit: Caroline Norris

Kemboy was last seen taking the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February, his last of nine wins over fences.

“The decision has been made to retire Kemboy,” wrote Mullins in his Sporting Life column. “He gave us some great days over the years, winning the Bobbyjo Chase this term and Grade 1s at Leopardstown, Aintree and Punchestown during a tremendous career. He’s been a great servant to the yard and connections.

“Ruby Walsh retired after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup on him and now it’s Kemboy’s time to bow out. I hope he has a long and healthy retirement.”

Kemboy earned £831,659 in prize-money in 36 starts under rules and was still competing at the highest level in his final season.

