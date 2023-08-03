Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday

Orazio will lead trainer Charlie Hills’s bid for a third victory in the Coral Stewards’ Cup on the final day of Glorious Goodwood on Saturday after the ante-post favourite was among a full field of 28 horses declared for the sprint.
Sixth when favourite for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time, Orazio is one of two runners in the race for Hills, alongside Tanmawwy, as the trainer seeks to add to his previous successes in the race with Magical Memory in 2015 and Khaadem in 2019.
Frankie Dettori’s final ride in the Stewards’ Cup, a race he won on Magical Memory and also on Lancelot Du Lac in 2017, will be aboard the Richard Hannon-trained Mums Tipple.
Previous Stewards’ Cup winner Summerghand is back, with Jason Watson riding the nine-year-old, while his stablemate Aberama Gold, a game winner at York last weekend, has been given the go-ahead to run by trainer David O’Meara.
The most notable absentee from the final field is Scurry Handicap winner Strike Red, who had been second favourite with some bookmakers for the Stewards’ Cup.
Free Wind heads eight fillies declared for the Group 3 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes as she bids to bounce back from defeat when favourite for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.
Trainers John and Thady Gosden also run Ghara, while the Aidan O’Brien-trained Library does not feature among the final field.
King's Lynn Harry Davies (3)
Rumstar Rhys Clutterbuck
Gorak Callum Shepherd
Tanmawwy Connor Planas (5)
Orazio Jim Crowley
Mums Tipple Frankie Dettori
Badri Ryan Sexton (3)
Apollo One Richard Kingscote
Summerghand Jason Watson
Bielsa Ryan Moore
Tactical Rossa Ryan
Juan Les Pins Ali Rawlinson
Makanah Paul Mulrennan
Albasheer Luke Morris
Aleezdancer Neil Callan
Vintage Clarets Oisin Orr
Mr Wagyu Jason Hart
Hyperfocus David Allan
Aberama Gold Andrea Atzeni
Spanish Star Liam Keniry
Lucky Man Hayley Turner
Sterling Knight Tom Marquand
Significantly Joe Fanning
Watchya Robert Havlin
Good Earth Aidan Keeley (3)
Chairmanoftheboard Sam Hitchcott
Aphelios Theo Ladd
Came From The Dark David Egan
Coral Stewards’ Cup: 3.35 Goodwood, Saturday
Coral: 9-2 Orazio, 12 Albasheer, 14 King’s Lynn, Tanmawwy, Apollo One, 16 Rumstar, Summerghand, Juan Les Pins, Aleezdancer, Vintage Clarets, Aberama Gold, 20 Mr Wagyu, Spanish Star, Sterling Knight, 25 bar
