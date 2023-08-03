Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday

Orazio will lead trainer Charlie Hills’s bid for a third victory in the Coral Stewards’ Cup on the final day of Glorious Goodwood on Saturday after the ante-post favourite was among a full field of 28 horses declared for the sprint.

Sixth when favourite for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time, Orazio is one of two runners in the race for Hills, alongside Tanmawwy, as the trainer seeks to add to his previous successes in the race with Magical Memory in 2015 and Khaadem in 2019.

Frankie Dettori’s final ride in the Stewards’ Cup, a race he won on Magical Memory and also on Lancelot Du Lac in 2017, will be aboard the Richard Hannon-trained Mums Tipple.

Previous Stewards’ Cup winner Summerghand is back, with Jason Watson riding the nine-year-old, while his stablemate Aberama Gold, a game winner at York last weekend, has been given the go-ahead to run by trainer David O’Meara.

The most notable absentee from the final field is Scurry Handicap winner Strike Red, who had been second favourite with some bookmakers for the Stewards’ Cup.

Free Wind heads eight fillies declared for the Group 3 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes as she bids to bounce back from defeat when favourite for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Trainers John and Thady Gosden also run Ghara, while the Aidan O’Brien-trained Library does not feature among the final field.

Coral Stewards’ Cup declared runners and riders

King's Lynn Harry Davies (3)

Rumstar Rhys Clutterbuck

Gorak Callum Shepherd

Tanmawwy Connor Planas (5)

Orazio Jim Crowley

Mums Tipple Frankie Dettori

Badri Ryan Sexton (3)

Apollo One Richard Kingscote

Summerghand Jason Watson

Bielsa Ryan Moore

Tactical Rossa Ryan

Juan Les Pins Ali Rawlinson

Makanah Paul Mulrennan

Albasheer Luke Morris

Aleezdancer Neil Callan

Vintage Clarets Oisin Orr

Mr Wagyu Jason Hart

Hyperfocus David Allan

Aberama Gold Andrea Atzeni

Spanish Star Liam Keniry

Lucky Man Hayley Turner

Sterling Knight Tom Marquand

Significantly Joe Fanning

Watchya Robert Havlin

Good Earth Aidan Keeley (3)

Chairmanoftheboard Sam Hitchcott

Aphelios Theo Ladd

Came From The Dark David Egan

Coral Stewards’ Cup: 3.35 Goodwood, Saturday

Coral: 9-2 Orazio, 12 Albasheer, 14 King’s Lynn, Tanmawwy, Apollo One, 16 Rumstar, Summerghand, Juan Les Pins, Aleezdancer, Vintage Clarets, Aberama Gold, 20 Mr Wagyu, Spanish Star, Sterling Knight, 25 bar

Read more . . .

'The softer it is the better he is' - Jack Berry keen on more rain for Stewards' Cup hope Aleezdancer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.