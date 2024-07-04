King George next for Auguste Rodin before bid to emulate sire in Japan Cup later in the season

Auguste Rodin will return to the scene of his Prince of Wales's triumph later this month as Aidan O'Brien eyes the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot en route to a possible tilt at the Japan Cup in November.

The four-year-old had a tremendous campaign last season, becoming a dual Derby winner and then landing the Irish Champion Stakes and the Breeders' Cup Turf, but disappointed when trailing in last of ten in the King George.

O'Brien said: "Auguste Rodin would have been in the mix for the Eclipse but it looks the right fit to go back to Ascot for King George with him and the lads obviously felt it was the right call for City Of Troy to go to the Eclipse."

After an underwhelming return in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, Auguste Rodin bounced back to form when second to White Birch in the Tattersalls Gold Cup before landing the Prince of Wales's at Royal Ascot, defeating Zarakem by three-quarters of a length.

O'Brien has never won the Japan Cup but Auguste Rodin could bid to emulate his sire, Deep Impact, who was ridden to victory in the race by Yutaka Take in 2006. The last European trainer to land the prize was Luca Cumani with Alkaased in 2005.

The Ballydoyle trainer said: "Auguste Rodin could be a Japan Cup horse. He has won at the Breeders' Cup already and maybe the lads might decide to go back."

After landing the Coronation Cup at Epsom, Luxembourg could join Auguste Rodin in the King George as Ballydoyle seek their first winner in the race since Highland Reel in 2016. He finished fourth in last season's race behind Hukum.

O'Brien added: "Luxembourg could go to the King George with Auguste Rodin. That's what we're thinking at the moment."

