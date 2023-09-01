'I've decided to come over and test the waters' - Peter Maher sends pair to Czech Republic for Pardubicka warm-up

Peter Maher is set to hand unique assignments to two of his team, as Alpha Male and Jet Fighter compete in the Cena deniku Pravo at Pardubice in the Czech Republic over 2m6f on Saturday with a view to qualifying for the historic Velka Pardubicka back at the track next month.

Also known as the Grand Pardubice Steeplechase, the October 8 contest will be the 133rd running of one of the most prestigious cross-country events in Europe. The likes of Ruby Walsh, Richard Dunwoody and more recently Patrick Mullins have tried to land the 4m2½f race in which horses have to negotiate 31 obstacles, including the notorious Taxis ditch, which is the fourth fence on the course and consists of a five-metre long ditch with a 1.45m hedge.

No British or Irish trainer has won the race since Charlie Mann saddled Its A Snip, whom he also rode, to win in 1995.

The Czech Republic's famous cross-country event, the Velka Pardubicka, takes place next month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Maher said: "Both horses are running in a qualifier for the Velka Pardubicka which is on in a month’s time. The plan would be to run them in that, but we will have to see how they get on this weekend first.

"I would have preferred to get a prep run into them and both horses are in need of a bit of cross-country experience. The first time Jet Fighter ran in a cross-country in February he was pulled up and he then ran well in the Ladies Cup to finish sixth.

"No matter what schooling you give them, bar the Graded horses, they need a couple of goes around it. That's why I decided to come over to the Czech Republic and test the waters."

Both horses have been assigned Czech-based riders with Marek Stromsky set to ride Alpha Male and Petr Tuma partnering Jet Fighter.

Maher is treating the journey as a fact-finding mission with a view to having more runners on the international stage in the coming years, and he notes the trial on Saturday bears a lot of similarities to the Pardubicka.

"Alpha Male and Jet Fighter are running in the same race and every jump in the Grand Pardubice bar the Taxis ditch is in the race," he said. "So if they get on alright I’ll come back. It’s just sticking your toe in the water to see what the standard is like over there.

"I have been thinking about coming for a while, it’s great to see other racecourses and experience how other places do it. It’s brilliant here, they look after you well.

"The horses are going for the experience and for a taste of international racing before going to France next year. They love their racing here and they have a cross-country race for four-year-olds which I thought was interesting. It's a fine track, it's lovely level ground. I couldn't get over the quality of it."

