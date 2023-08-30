'She has progressed from every race' - Group 1 target on Arc weekend for Dermot Weld's prolific Shamida

Dermot Weld has his sights set on Arc weekend for the prolific Shamida , who will be aimed at the Group 1 Prix de Royallieu, won last year by Sea La Rosa.

Shamida began the campaign a maiden but, after finishing third behind subsequent Yorkshire Oaks winner Warm Heart at Leopardstown in May, she has completed a hat-trick. The daughter of Australia produced the best performance of her career when fighting off a trio of Joseph O'Brien-trained rivals to land the Irish St Leger Trial at the Curragh.

All three of her victories have been by half a length or less and Weld praised her appetite for a battle as he prepares her for the biggest one yet at Longchamp on September 30.