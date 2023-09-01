'The form could hardly have worked out better' - five horses who could prep for a big autumn target with a win this weekend

As we close in on the last couple of months of the Flat season, there are plenty of big prizes still to be won. Here, we look ahead to the weekend's action, identifying five horses who – with a win – could tee themselves up for a tilt at a big target later in the campaign.

Saturday: Contact Company Handicap (1.35 Chester)

Lord Bertie fetched €500,000 as a yearling and caught the eye when third in a Newbury novice on his debut last July.

The William Haggas-trained gelding finished a length behind subsequent Dewhurst and 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean that day and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf runner-up Silver Knott was a place behind him in fourth, so the form could hardly have worked out any better.

Lord Bertie has won both of his subsequent starts, impressing with a 12-length demolition on his seasonal debut at Thirsk this month.

He could easily find himself well treated in Saturday's 7½f handicap at Chester off an opening mark of 95, and success in that contest could tee up this one-time Derby entry for a tilt at the Cambridgeshire, for which he is currently a best-priced 16-1 with Sky Bet.

Saturday: William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes (2.40 Beverley)

The eight-year-old Equilateral broke a losing run stretching back to February 2021 in last week's Sky Bet and Symphony Group Handicap at the Ebor festival.

The drop to handicap company clearly worked the oracle that day, and with that confidence-boosting win under his belt he must be respected back at Listed level in Saturday's Beverley Bullet.

Victory at York produced a joint career-high Racing Post Rating of 115 – a figure that would have been good enough to claim the last ten runnings of the Beverley Bullet – and should he gain a quickfire Yorkshire double connections may be tempted to take up their entry in the Group 1 Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 10.

Saturday: Irish Stallion Farms EBF Rated Race (2.50 Navan)

Ger Lyons has experienced a relatively quiet season by his standards but the trainer holds a strong hand in the 5½f rated race at Navan on Saturday and, of his three entries, Storm Miami catches the eye.

This daughter of Blue Point had subsequent Listed winner Asean behind when landing a Naas maiden on her debut in July.

Storm Miami has not managed to build on that in two subsequent starts, but Saturday's race provides a good opportunity for her to get her head back in front.

She holds entries in next month's valuable Goffs Million sales race and the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes.

Saturday: CAA Stellar Chester Stakes (3.20 Chester)

Godolphin's Military Order failed to beat a rival when sent off a 9-2 chance in the Derby at Epsom this season.

He has been freshened up since, and the brother of Adayar could make his eagerly anticipated reappearance in the 1m6½f Chester Stakes this Saturday.

Three-year-olds have landed three of the last four runnings of this Listed prize and, given Military Order won the Lingfield Derby Trial in May, this similarly tight-turning track is not expected to inconvenience him.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt has a point to prove after his Epsom flop, but Group 1 entries later in the season suggest connections still hold him in high regard. Military Order is currently 25-1 for the St Leger and 50-1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Saturday: Virgin Bet Solario Stakes (3.35 Sandown)

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin took last season's Group 3 Solario Stakes with Silver Knott and they could be represented in Saturday's race by Aablan.

The first foal out of multiple Group 2 winner Promising Run, Aablan justified 4-7 favouritism in a Newmarket maiden on his debut last month.

This is a significantly tougher assignment but his entries in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes and the Royal Lodge suggest connections believe he is a high-class colt.

Aablan also holds an entry in the Dewhurst Stakes, for which he is a general 25-1 chance.

