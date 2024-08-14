- More
'It's very wrong. Penalising people for being successful makes no sense' - Noel Meade and Ted Walsh oppose controversial HRI plan
Training legends Noel Meade and Ted Walsh have voiced powerful opposition to a controversial initiative from Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) which would exclude the top four jumps trainers in the country from competing in 60 races in the calendar next year.
The proposal, which is scheduled to begin on January 1, would confine the relevant races to trainers who have saddled fewer than 50 winners in the code in either of the previous two seasons, thus excluding Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Gavin Cromwell and Henry de Bromhead from making entries.
It is understood the four trainers affected are considering taking legal action against HRI and that a letter was sent earlier this week, informing Irish racing's governing body of an intention to commence such proceedings. The HRI declined to comment when contacted by the Racing Post.
