Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Gowran ParkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Gowran ParkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'It's very wrong. Penalising people for being successful makes no sense' - Noel Meade and Ted Walsh oppose controversial HRI plan

Noel Meade (left) and Ted Walsh: both have voiced opposition to planned HRI initiative
Noel Meade (left) and Ted Walsh: both have voiced opposition to planned HRI initiative

Training legends Noel Meade and Ted Walsh have voiced powerful opposition to a controversial initiative from Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) which would exclude the top four jumps trainers in the country from competing in 60 races in the calendar next year.

The proposal, which is scheduled to begin on January 1, would confine the relevant races to trainers who have saddled fewer than 50 winners in the code in either of the previous two seasons, thus excluding Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Gavin Cromwell and Henry de Bromhead from making entries.

It is understood the four trainers affected are considering taking legal action against HRI and that a letter was sent earlier this week, informing Irish racing's governing body of an intention to commence such proceedings. The HRI declined to comment when contacted by the Racing Post.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland