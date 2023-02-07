'It isn't healthy' - Gordon Elliott questions timing of implementation of new whip rules

Gordon Elliott has spoken of the potential impact of the new whip rules issued by the BHA leading into the major festivals and compared the process to Brexit, saying “it came in before people realised the ramifications”.

UK jockeys are currently taking part in a ‘bedding-in’ period before the new rules come into force on February 13 – just over four weeks before the Cheltenham Festival gets under way – and Irish riders will have to adapt quickly to the new guidelines.

Elliott echoed Ireland's champion trainer Willie Mullins, who on Monday criticised the timing of the new rules. He said: "It's frightening to think it is coming in only a couple of weeks before a massive festival. Listening to a few of the lads in England, they are having to change their style of riding altogether. It’s a bit like Brexit, it came in before people realised the ramifications. It isn’t healthy heading into a festival like Cheltenham.”

The trainer also provided an update on the injured Jack Kennedy, who faces a race against the clock to be fit for the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a leg fracture at Naas in early January.

Elliott said: “We are keeping everything crossed that he will be back. He is going to the hospital on Thursday. It will be tight and he knows that, it will be down to the wire. If he's back, he will be riding everything. We would like to see him ride back on the Saturday or Sunday before Cheltenham, all being well.”

Davy Russell came out of retirement last month on the back of Kennedy’s injury but Elliott reiterated that Kennedy would be first choice at Cheltenham if he recovers in time. He said: “Davy knows that he is keeping the seat warm for Jack. Jack is only 23 years and has ridden 36 or 37 Grade 1 winners, he's brilliant. He has a great attitude. All jockeys get falls but to have horses to come back and ride is most important.”

“If the festival was in three months time Jordan [Gainford] and Sam [Ewing] would have stepped in. But they are two young lads and I just thought they could do with a little more time. If something happened to Davy and Jack, they would be riding all of the horses. I’m just trying to do the right thing for them and bringing them along quietly because Cheltenham can be a daunting place.”

