'He was top-class' - festival winner Youlneverwalkalone dies at the age of 29

JP McManus's racing manager Frank Berry hailed "top-class" following the death of the Cheltenham Festival winner at the age of 29.

Barry Geraghty steered the 7-2 shot to a narrow victory over Haut Cercy in the William Hill Chase at the festival in 2003, but it was the son of Montelimar's exploits over hurdles for which he will be best remembered.

Youlneverwalkalone, who was trained by Christy Roche and named after the famous Liverpool FC anthem, won his first four races before being sent off 5-4 favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2000. He could only finish third behind Sausalito Bay and Best Mate but went on to beat the mighty Moscow Flyer in the following season's Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse, with Dorans Pride back in third.

That was his sole Grade 1 success but he won ten of his 22 career starts and was placed in eight outings. His final appearance was in the 2003 Grand National where he was backed into 8-1 second favourite but he went lame after the 12th fence and was immediately pulled up by Conor O'Dwyer.

Berry said: "Unfortunately, Youlneverwalkalone has passed away at Martinstown after a long and happy retirement. He was top-class and operated at the highest level.

"He had a few great battles against Moscow Flyer and he was brilliant the day he won the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse. It was a quality race that year and he was very impressive. Conor got on great with him and was very good on him that day. Christy did a super job with him too. He gave us some really great days."

Read these next:

Racing Post Live is your ultimate racing every Saturday and during major festivals. Our experts offer uninterrupted tips, analysis and reactions to the ITV action. Subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube channel and never miss a minute.