Cheltenham Festival preview nights 2023: full list and key details
Get Cheltenham Festival ready by attending a preview night featuring expert guests and unmissable insight for the four biggest days in jump racing. The evenings can be found all over Britain and Ireland and involve a panel going through the key races, horses and talking points. Expect to hear plenty of big-race tips ahead of the four-day bonanza that starts on Tuesday, March 14.
If you want your preview night added to the list, please contact James Stevens (james.stevens@racingpost.com).
Cheltenham Festival preview nights: Britain
March 2: William Hill at Wetherby racecourse, Yorkshire (6.30pm)
Panel: Sir Anthony McCoy, Barry Geraghty, Leonna Mayor, Andy Holding, Ross Brierley
March 2: Tiverton Golf Club, Tiverton, Devon
Panel: David Pipe, Tom Scudamore, Tom Malone, Simon Nott
March 3: Pagham Cricket Club, Bognor Regis, West Sussex (8pm)
Panel: Niall Houlihan, Mattie Batchelor, Sam Hart, Jack Dawling
March 6: Oddschecker at The George IV Pub, Chiswick, London (6.45pm)
Panel: Rishi Persad, Sam Turner, Johnny Ward, Pat Cooney
March 7: St Andrews Town Hotel, Droitwich, Worcestershire (6.15pm)
March 7: Hexham racecourse @ Hexham Auction Mart, Northumberland (7pm)
Panel: Rebecca Menzies, Andrew Thornton, Danny McMenamin, Gordon Brown, Ian Hamilton
March 7: Baildon Cricket Club, Shipley, Yorkshire (7.30pm)
Panel: Paddy Aspell, David Carr, Keith Melrose, Ross Brierley, Ashley Free, Ross Todd
March 8: The Coniston Hotel, Skipton, Yorkshire (6.30pm)
Panel: Warren Greatrex, Ryan Mania, Harry Bannister, Mark Howard, Jonathan Doidge, Matt Hulme
March 8: Sporting Life @ Doncaster racecourse, Yorkshire (7pm)
Panel: Ed Chamberlin, Fran Berry, Oli Bell, Graham Cunningham
March 8: London Racing Club, Holiday Inn London, Kensington High Street (7pm)
March 8: Banbury Cricket Club, Banbury, Oxfordshire (7pm)
Panel: Charlie Longsdon, Tom Messenger, Richard Hoiles, Paul Jones
March 9: Pyramid Parr Hall, Warrington, Cheshire (6.30pm)
Panel: Donald McCain, Noel Fehily, David Crosse, Ian Cox
March 9: Warwick racecourse, Warwickshire (7pm)
Panel: Dan Skelton, Stan Sheppard, Tom Ryall, Tommy Williams, Neil Phillips
March 9: Room 43, Battersea, London (7pm)
Panel: George Daly, Jess Stafford
March 9: Newbury racecourse, Berkshire (7.30pm)
Oliver Sherwood, Seamus Mullins, Oliver Signy, James Burn, Lee MacKenzie
March 10: Club 100, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire (7pm)
Panel: Paul Carberry, Paul Ferguson, James Griffin, Ian Robinson, Paul Costello, Gordon Brown
March 10: Tynemouth Cricket Club, North Shields, Newcastle (7pm)
Panel: John Dance, Rebecca Menzies, Gareth Topham, Will Smith
March 12: Uttoxeter racecourse, Uttoxeter, Staffordshire (6.30pm)
Panel: Fergal O'Brien, Milton Harris, Paddy Brennan, Johnny Dineen, Robert Cooper
March 12: The Centaur @ Cheltenham racecourse, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7pm)
Panel: Sir Anthony McCoy, Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty, Megan Nicholls, Oli Bell
March 12: Christ The King Club, Coventry, Warwickshire (7.45pm)
Panel: Richard Johnson, Robbie Dunne, Derek Thompson
March 13: Cheltenham Town FC, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7.30pm)
Panel: Davy Russell, Noel Fehily, Dave Crosse, Andy Gibson, Michael Shinners
Cheltenham Festival preview nights: Ireland
February 16: The Arches Bar, Mallow, County Cork (8pm)
Panel: Shark Hanlon, Sean Flanagan, Darragh O'Keeffe, Mick Winters, Eugene O'Sullivan, Paddy Merrigan, Brian Arnold
February 23: Bardic Theatre, Dungannon, County Tyrone (7.30pm)
Panel: Gordon Elliott, Peter Fahey, David Casey, David Jennings, Johnny Dineen
February 24: Barberstown Castle, Straffan, County Kildare (8pm)
Panel: Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty, Davy Russell, Gavin Lynch
March 2: Trinity College Horse Racing Society, Horse Show House, Ballsbridge, Dublin
March 3: The Rock Bar, Cloyne, County Cork (8pm)
Ruby Walsh, Gary O'Brien, Davy Russell, David Casey
March 11: Matchbook at Lyrath Estate, Lyrath, Kilkenny (7pm)
Panel: Tony Mullins, JJ Slevin, Luke McMahon, Lisa O'Neill, Ian Fortune, Jane Mangan
2023 Cheltenham Festival offers
- bet365 have a new customer offer available to get you ready for Cheltenham. Sign up here.
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets for Cheltenham to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up here.
- Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places for Cheltenham, here.
- Betfair have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers to get you in the mood for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account here.
- New William Hill customers can prepare for Cheltenham and claim free bets and benefit from their money-back offers here.
- Ready for Cheltenham get a free bet from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here.
- Don't have a Coral account? New customers can get one for Cheltenham here.
- If you're a new customer, Tote will give you a free bet. Sign up here to claim.
- Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
It's festival time – get 50% off for three months! Now is the perfect time to subscribe and lock in 50% off your first three months, so you can take advantage of all the great content we've got coming up. To redeem this offer, head to the checkout and enter the code FESTIVAL23 at the payment screen to unlock your discount*. Subscribe now. Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code FESTIVAL23. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.