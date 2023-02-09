Cheltenham Festival preview nights 2023: full list and key details

Get Cheltenham Festival ready by attending a preview night featuring expert guests and unmissable insight for the four biggest days in jump racing. The evenings can be found all over Britain and Ireland and involve a panel going through the key races, horses and talking points. Expect to hear plenty of big-race tips ahead of the four-day bonanza that starts on Tuesday, March 14.

Cheltenham Festival preview nights: Britain

March 2: , Yorkshire (6.30pm)

Panel: Sir Anthony McCoy, Barry Geraghty, Leonna Mayor, Andy Holding, Ross Brierley

March 2: Tiverton Golf Club, Tiverton, Devon

Panel: David Pipe, Tom Scudamore, Tom Malone, Simon Nott

March 3: Pagham Cricket Club, Bognor Regis, West Sussex (8pm)

Panel: Niall Houlihan, Mattie Batchelor, Sam Hart, Jack Dawling

March 6: Oddschecker at The George IV Pub, Chiswick, London (6.45pm)

Panel: Rishi Persad, Sam Turner, Johnny Ward, Pat Cooney

March 7: , Droitwich, Worcestershire (6.15pm)

March 7: , Northumberland (7pm)

Panel: Rebecca Menzies, Andrew Thornton, Danny McMenamin, Gordon Brown, Ian Hamilton

March 7: , Shipley, Yorkshire (7.30pm)

Panel: Paddy Aspell, David Carr, Keith Melrose, Ross Brierley, Ashley Free, Ross Todd

March 8: , Skipton, Yorkshire (6.30pm)

Panel: Warren Greatrex, Ryan Mania, Harry Bannister, Mark Howard, Jonathan Doidge, Matt Hulme

March 8: , Yorkshire (7pm)

Panel: Ed Chamberlin, Fran Berry, Oli Bell, Graham Cunningham

March 8: London Racing Club, Holiday Inn London, Kensington High Street (7pm)

March 8: Banbury Cricket Club, Banbury, Oxfordshire (7pm)

Panel: Charlie Longsdon, Tom Messenger, Richard Hoiles, Paul Jones

March 9: , Warrington, Cheshire (6.30pm)

Panel: Donald McCain, Noel Fehily, David Crosse, Ian Cox

March 9: , Warwickshire (7pm)

Panel: Dan Skelton, Stan Sheppard, Tom Ryall, Tommy Williams, Neil Phillips

March 9: Room 43, Battersea, London (7pm)

Panel: George Daly, Jess Stafford

March 9: , Berkshire (7.30pm)

Oliver Sherwood, Seamus Mullins, Oliver Signy, James Burn, Lee MacKenzie

March 10: , Motherwell, North Lanarkshire (7pm)

Panel: Paul Carberry, Paul Ferguson, James Griffin, Ian Robinson, Paul Costello, Gordon Brown

March 10: Tynemouth Cricket Club, North Shields, Newcastle (7pm)

Panel: John Dance, Rebecca Menzies, Gareth Topham, Will Smith

March 12: , Uttoxeter, Staffordshire (6.30pm)

Panel: Fergal O'Brien, Milton Harris, Paddy Brennan, Johnny Dineen, Robert Cooper

March 12: , Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7pm)

Panel: Sir Anthony McCoy, Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty, Megan Nicholls, Oli Bell

March 12: , Coventry, Warwickshire (7.45pm)

Panel: Richard Johnson, Robbie Dunne, Derek Thompson

March 13: Cheltenham Town FC, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (7.30pm)

Panel: Davy Russell, Noel Fehily, Dave Crosse, Andy Gibson, Michael Shinners

Cheltenham Festival preview nights: Ireland

February 16: The Arches Bar, Mallow, County Cork (8pm)

Panel: Shark Hanlon, Sean Flanagan, Darragh O'Keeffe, Mick Winters, Eugene O'Sullivan, Paddy Merrigan, Brian Arnold

February 23: , Dungannon, County Tyrone (7.30pm)

Panel: Gordon Elliott, Peter Fahey, David Casey, David Jennings, Johnny Dineen

February 24: Barberstown Castle, Straffan, County Kildare (8pm)

Panel: Ruby Walsh, Barry Geraghty, Davy Russell, Gavin Lynch

March 2: Trinity College Horse Racing Society, Horse Show House, Ballsbridge, Dublin

March 3: , Cloyne, County Cork (8pm)

Ruby Walsh, Gary O'Brien, Davy Russell, David Casey

March 11: Matchbook at Lyrath Estate, Lyrath, Kilkenny (7pm)

Panel: Tony Mullins, JJ Slevin, Luke McMahon, Lisa O'Neill, Ian Fortune, Jane Mangan

