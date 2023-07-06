'He was definitely a bit flat' - White Birch set for break after Irish Derby disappointment

White Birch will have a mid-season break after running "a little bit flat" when coming home last of the eight finishers in the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.

The three-year-old was sent off at 6-1 and was viewed by many as the main challenger to the winner Auguste Rodin heading into the Irish Classic.

However, after being held up under Dylan Browne McMonagle, the son of Ulysses did not appear to pick up and was eventually beaten 18 and a half lengths. However, he was hampered with four furlongs to travel when Wayne Lordan was unshipped from the ill-fated San Antonio.

George Murphy, assistant trainer to John Murphy, said: "All has been good with White Birch. He was just a little bit flat. Dylan thought the race was pretty much over when Wayne came down in front of him, but he was definitely a bit flat on the day."

White Birch won the Ballysax Stakes on his first start this season before finishing second in the Dante Stakes and third in the Derby in June.

Murphy said: "He might be more comfortable with a bit of an ease in the ground and it seemed to pay to be near the pace over the weekend. He's had a tough season so we'll give him a break and freshen him up a bit."

No targets in the second half of the season have been mentioned for White Birch, but connections will have the option of another tilt at Classic glory in the St Leger in September. Bookmakers have him priced between 10-1 and 20-1, while he is also entered in the Irish Champion Stakes.

"There’s no targets confirmed at this stage. He's going to get a couple of easy weeks and we’re in discussions with the owners about what we’ll do at the back end of the season," added Murphy.

