'He could be a Triple Crown type of horse' - Aidan O'Brien looking forward to unleashing top two-year-old talents

Irish Champion Stakes favourite Auguste Rodin was once billed as a possible Triple Crown horse, but Aidan O'Brien thinks one of his leading juveniles has the potential to develop into a viable contender for the feat last completed by Nijinsky in 1970.

Speaking to Emma Spencer for the Racing Post's What A Shout show on Friday, O'Brien discussed a whole host of his runners at this weekend's Irish Champions Festival including Auguste Rodin, Kyprios and Ylang Ylang.

However, it was the Ballydoyle maestro's words about the unbeaten City Of Troy that really caught the attention before his third start on Sunday in the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes (4.00 ).

Unbeaten in two starts, including a truly dominant performance in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket's July festival, City Of Troy is 5-2 favourite for next year's 2,000 Guineas and 5-1 for the Derby.

O'Brien said: "We would usually have given him another run between Newmarket and now, but we had other horses to take those slots so he hasn't run. He's done very well physically, he's got stronger and heavier. He's in good form, we think this will be another lovely race for him, but it's nearly like a run back from a break for him because he has done very well physically.

"We're looking forward to seeing him. He loves good ground. He's an unusual mover, he's got a big long stride and when you ask him to quicken the stride gets longer.

"He could be very good. He could be a Triple Crown type of horse because he could have enough pace for a mile as a three-year-old, he could get a mile and a half and could get even further.

"He's a horse you could dream about, but things have to go right for him. He could be a very exciting horse."

City Of Troy will face five rivals in the National Stakes, including stablemate Henry Longfellow and Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte .

Read these next:

'We will see a different Auguste Rodin this time' - key quotes for the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

Why this horse can win the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

2023 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.