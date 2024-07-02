- More
'Everything at Epsom was new to him, he learned an awful lot' - City Of Troy thriving ahead of Sandown showdown
City Of Troy answered a whole host of tricky questions he had never been asked before in the Derby according to Aidan O'Brien, and the master trainer thinks the experience of Epsom could unleash an even more frightening beast in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
Last year's champion juvenile of Europe flopped spectacularly in the 2,000 Guineas in May, but he repaid the unwavering faith his trainer has in him with a performance for the ages at Epsom.
That dazzling Derby display was only bettered by Golden Horn in the last decade according to Racing Post Ratings and now all roads lead to Esher for the relentless son of Justify, who will bid to become the first horse since the aforementioned John Gosden-trained superstar in 2015 to complete the Derby-Eclipse double.
- IHRB makes changes to whip breach guidelines after jockey feedback
- 'We'll make a call on Wednesday' - White Birch not a certain runner for Eclipse showdown with City Of Troy
- 'I greatly regret how the whole situation unfolded' - suspended Tony Martin apologises for Newcastle celebrations
- The Post Script: a tale of two rides as Kieran Shoemark struggles to catch a break
- IHRB to 'examine conduct' of Tony Martin after Newcastle appearance
