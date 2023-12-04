Constitution Hill 'more likely' than he was to line up in Fighting Fifth at Sandown on Saturday - Nicky Henderson

Constitution Hill's participation in Saturday’s rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle is “more likely than it was yesterday”, according to trainer Nicky Henderson , who on Monday nevertheless remained wary about the possibility of testing ground and a hard race before the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle.

The Champion Hurdle winner featured among eight horses entered for the Grade 1 after it was rescheduled for Sandown following the cancellation of Newcastle's card at the weekend.

Also entered was his stablemate Shishkin as Henderson seeks to get a run into the nine-year-old before the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on December 26.

While eager to run Shishkin, Henderson expressed uncertainty over the weekend about whether allowing the Michael Buckley-owned Constitution Hill to line up would be the right move.

Henderson’s main concerns are the ground at Sandown, which was described as soft, heavy in places on Monday with up to 25mm of rain forecast before Saturday, and the 17-day gap between the rearranged race and the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on December 26.

Henderson reported Constitution Hill to be none the worse for his aborted trip to Newcastle, which resulted in him and Shishkin boarding overnight at Doncaster racecourse, and said: “It’s a decision we thought long and hard about over the weekend. The horse had a funny weekend as he was travelling for most of it and playing away in a manger, and on that point I must thank all of the people for offering to take him and Shishkin on Friday.

“He had a canter this morning and he’s in good form but it doesn’t mean he'll run. But it's more likely than it was yesterday. Michael is in favour of running and some of my team are too, and maybe it will have to be the case I cast the last vote.

“Everyone wants to see him race, I understand that, but I also want to protect him as it would be two quick runs and we have to consider that. If he were to win this race and then things went wrong in the Christmas Hurdle, for example, then I’m the guilty party potentially, aren’t I? It’s well known I err on the side of caution but I do think he’s well in himself.”

He added: “What I will be watching for is the ground and how heavy it gets. I've had a backlash over not running because of the ground in the past but it's heavy in places there and it's not the best forecast, so it could be an issue as heavy ground is not something this horse wants to be running on and people have to understand that.”

Shishkin: refused to race at Ascot last time Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Should Constitution Hill get the go-ahead to run on Saturday, a new rider will be required for Shishkin to replace stable jockey Nico de Boinville.

​Henderson, who will not declare Shishkin in cheekpieces after he refused to race at Ascot last time when wearing them, said: “We dreamt up this idea for Shishkin over the weekend and I rather like it. Going two miles over hurdles is an ideal prep for the King George and it shows you what we're doing – this is a prep race for him.

“He’s there and if [owners] Joe and Marie Donnelly are happy then we'll go there. There will be a bit of a jockey situation as Nico would be riding him in the King George but would be on Constitution Hill if he runs at Sandown, but it’s not a massive problem.”

Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.15 Sandown, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 5 Love Envoi, 6 Shishkin, You Wear It Well, 10 Irish Point, 20 Goshen, 40 Not So Sleepy, 200 Benson

