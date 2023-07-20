Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Oaks on Saturday - plus a tip and free bet

Eight fillies are set to contest the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday, with the four Ballydoyle contenders standing their ground at the declaration stage and Lambada the only challenger scratched from the entries.

Epsom runner-up Savethelastdance and Ribblesdale winner Warm Heart will both line-up in the 1m4f Classic for champion trainer Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking to win the race for the seventh time.

Ballydoyle are also responsible for Be Happy, who hasn't been since finishing second in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield in May, and Library, who was well beaten over 1m6f in the Stanerra Stakes a week ago but had previously created a strong impression at Naas.

Ralph Beckett has elected to send Bluestocking over in search of Classic glory for the race sponsors and Colin Keane is set to do the steering. Keane tasted success in the race back in 2020 when he partnered the Ger Lyons-trained Even So.

Sky Bet free bet offer

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply . 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

The Curragh will play host to round three between Bluestocking and Warm Heart, who have already locked horns at Newbury and Ascot this season, and Beckett will seek to be the first British trainer to plunder the €500,000 prize since John Gosden saddled Star Catcher to victory in 2019.

Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes have already combined to land an Irish Classic this season courtesy of Tahiyra in the 1,000 Guineas and they will be hoping to secure another with Azazat. The Aga Khan-owned three-year-old will take Savethelastdance on again after finishing two and three-quarter lengths that rival in a Leopardstown maiden back in April.

Joseph O'Brien saddles Lumiere Rock, who split Warm Heart and Bluestocking in the Ribblesdale, while the Jim Bolger-trained Comhra completes the field.

Juddmonte Irish Oaks confirmed runners and riders

Azazat Chris Hayes

Be Happy TBC

Bluestocking Colin Keane

Comhra Rory Cleary

Library TBC

Lumiere Rock TBC

Savethelastdance TBC

Warm Heart TBC

Juddmonte Irish Oaks: big-race tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding, tipster

1 Savethelastdance

2 Warm Heart

3 Lumiere Rock

With the ground soft and with some rain around, I am inclined to give Savethelastdance another chance to prove her Chester victory wasn't a fluke. She left her rivals standing that day and is easily forgiven a slightly lesser display at Epsom when she looked slightly uncomfortable on the quicker surface. This more galloping track will be perfect for her. Warm Heart is the obvious danger but would make more appeal on a quicker surface. Lumiere Rock is the best each-way option.

This content was first published in Wednesday's Racing Post Weekender. Read more from star Weekender contributors such as leading tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy and exclusive columnist Ed Walker every week.

Savethelastdance 15:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday

'It's exciting to take on Auguste Rodin again' - Kevin Stott sweet on King George rematch for King Of Steel

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.