'It's exciting to take on Auguste Rodin again' - Kevin Stott sweet on King George rematch for King Of Steel

Kevin Stott is relishing another crack at Auguste Rodin aboard Derby runner-up King Of Steel in the Qipco-sponsored King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes a week on Saturday.

Stott was not aboard as King Of Steel turned in an eyecatching performance on the Newmarket gallops on Wednesday, but he will be reunited with Amo Racing's imposing colt at Ascot in a race which appears to be coming to the boil nicely, with last year's Derby hero Desert Crown and Group 1 winner Hukum also the subject of positive reports on Wednesday.

King Of Steel was run down only in the final strides of the Derby by Auguste Rodin and has since displaced his Epsom conqueror at the head of the market for the King George with several firms.