All Irish racing to be shown on Racing TV until at least 2029 after rebel tracks perform U-turn on new deal

There will be a united Ireland in terms of media rights for the next five years after the five racecourses who originally rejected a €47 million-a-year deal with RMG/SIS have signed up to the offer at the eleventh hour, meaning action from all 26 Irish tracks will be shown live on Racing TV from 2024 to 2029.

The Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) made the announcement on Friday evening after holding crunch talks with the rebel tracks on Wednesday.

Last month, 21 of the 26 tracks signed up to the deal but Kilbeggan, Roscommon, Sligo, Limerick and Thurles, who formed United Irish Racecourses (UIR), rejected it.

UIR described the deal as inequitable, insisting Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) took a disproportionate slice of the media rights revenue and that the deal favoured larger tracks.

They were previously offered €100,000 per fixture in what was described as an unsolicited offer from Arena Racing Company (Arc).

Pierce Molony, representing the five racecourses, explained the U-turn, saying: "Having satisfied our principal objectives, UIR has agreed to sign up to the current media rights deal negotiated between HRI and RMG/SIS.

Racing TV presenters in Ireland (left to right): Kate Harrington, Kevin O'Ryan, Gary O'Brien, Ruby Walsh and Donn McClean

"In particular, the membership of UIR is pleased by HRI’s willingness to implement a proposed memorandum of understanding for racecourses during future media deal negotiations, and a review of media rights, as referenced by the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, on June 1."

Suzanne Eade, chief executive of HRI who blasted the five tracks for originally rejecting the deal last month, believes all 26 Irish courses have now secured a good deal.

Eade said: "This process has been exceptionally thorough and has delivered a superb deal for all 26 Irish racecourses. Horse Racing Ireland will be working closely with all racecourses and our media rights partners SIS and RMG to maximise the future revenue streams under the new deal."

Conor O’Neill, chairman of AIR, added: "I would like to commend and compliment the executive of AIR and HRI who have supported the media rights committee to ensure that the very best deal in the marketplace has been obtained for Irish racecourses and indeed the wider industry.

"I can confirm that Kilbeggan, Roscommon, Sligo, Limerick and Thurles have decided to join the other 21 racecourses today and sign that deal. Furthermore, I look forward to working with SIS and RMG now and seeing it come to fruition."

