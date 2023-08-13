Aidan O'Brien unbeaten juveniles given Group 1 targets at Curragh next month

Aidan O'Brien is likely to hand Group 1 assignments to two of his most exciting prospects, with City Of Troy and Ylang Ylang set to appear at the Curragh at the Irish Champions Festival next month.

City Of Troy is unbeaten in two starts and bolted up by six and a half lengths in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket last month. A son of Justify and Group 1-winning filly Together Forever, he will head to the Group 1 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on September 10.

O'Brien also provided an update on Ylang Ylang, who is likewise unbeaten in two starts and justified odds of 1-4 when staying on strongly to land the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown just over two weeks ago.

O'Brien said: "City Of Troy is going to go for the National Stakes. So far, everything has been good with him. Ylang Ylang won't run next weekend, she will go straight for the Moyglare."

He added: "Henry Longfellow will to go to the Curragh next weekend for the Futurity and Henry Adams could run with him."

Henry Longfellow, a son of one of Galileo's greatest fillies in Minding, landed a Curragh maiden by a length and three-quarters on his debut on Irish Oaks weekend and could be set to take the step up to Group 2 company this Saturday in the Futurity Stakes back at the Kildare venue.

O'Brien said the Juddmonte International on Wednesday week remained the plan for Sussex Stakes hero Paddington, who will be stepping back up to a mile and a quarter. Auguste Rodin also has an entry at York, but looks set to wait for the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 9.

O'Brien said: "Paddington is good, everything has gone well with him so far. The Juddmonte is the plan with him. Auguste Rodin is good, he's on the Leopardstown programme at the moment. He's done two or three pieces of work and everything has been lovely so far."

