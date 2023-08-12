Trainer ends a 30-year Group 1 drought as Simca Mille strikes for France in Grosser Preis von Berlin

Stephane Wattel enjoyed a first Group 1 success in more than three decades of training as Simca Mille struck for France in the Westminster 133rd Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten on Sunday.

Two of the last three winners of the German Group 1 have added a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe success to their CV and that race will be the next stop for Simca Mille on October 1.

The four-year-old had twice gone close to giving his trainer a top-level breakthrough, including when beaten only a neck in last season's Grand Prix de Paris, but breezed past his toiling rivals in the home straight and fought on gamely under Alexis Pouchin for an emotional success.

The rider, whose own first Group 1 came just a fortnight ago aboard Mqse De Sevigne in the Prix Rothschild, showed his exhilaration with a point to the crowd as the pair held off the fast-finishing Sisfahan to tee up a shot at the Arc in October.

Wattel said: "It's fantastic for the horse and I have to admit it's very nice for me too, it's my first Group 1 after more than 30 years of training. I'm so happy to have this happen here in Berlin in front of a great crowd.

"It's a difficult job and sometimes we have some tough periods, but when it goes well and we train a horse of this quality we forget everything. I'm just so happy."

The Tamayuz colt, who runs in the colours of Haras de la Perelle, was trimmed to 25-1 (from 33) for a middle-distance showdown in the Arc with Europe's best. He will look to emulate recent Grosser Preis von Berlin winners Torquator Tasso and Alpinista, who went on to score in the Arc, although not in the same season.

Wattel said: "He's entered in the Arc and as we know there's been some nice winners in this race who have won the Arc. We may have a try at it, that'll be his next target and a big one."

The Charlie Appleby-trained New London led for most of the way but faded in the final furlong to dead-heat for fifth. He was trying to repeat Rebel's Romance's victory in the race for the same Godolphin connections. British-based jockey Thore Hammer Hansen picked up third aboard Assistent for Henk Grewe.

