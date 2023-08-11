Traffic woes deny Graded success for Silver Knott while ex-Richard Fahey-trained Fev Rover strikes at top level

Godolphin's Silver Knott was denied a first Grade 2 success on Saturday when traffic problems contributed to a third-placed finish in the Secretariat Stakes at Colonial Downs.

The three-year-old colt was a dual Group 3 winner last season but has failed to strike in four starts this year for Charlie Appleby, having been campaigned in the United States after finishing 11th in the 2,000 Guineas under William Buick.

Partnered by Jamie Spencer for the first time, Silver Knott struggled for room round the home bend of the mile contest, finding space only in the final furlong to snatch third.

The race was won by Gigante, who struck at odds of 229-10 under Javier Castellano. It was a first Graded success for the Steve Asmussen-trained colt, who has now won four of his nine starts.

Spencer was out of luck later on the card when Mise En Scene could manage only fourth in the Grade 1 Beverly D Stakes, which also went in favour of Castellano as he stormed clear on odds-on favourite Fev Rover.

Fev Rover (right): smart filly for Nick Bradley Racing when trained in Britain Credit: Pool

Formerly trained by Richard Fahey, Fev Rover won the Prix du Calvados as a juvenile for Nick Bradley Racing before finishing third in the 1,000 Guineas behind Mother Earth in 2021.

She was sold in November that year for 695,000gns and has since thrived in the US in the care of Mark Casse, winning the Grade 2 Nassau Stakes at Woodbine on her seasonal debut before securing her first Grade 1 success by three and a half lengths on Saturday.

The win earned the five-year-old mare automatic qualification for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf on November 4 at Santa Anita.

"She's a really good horse," said Casse, quoted by Bloodhorse. "It's taken her a little while to understand our racing, but the toughest part today was getting her saddled. She's a toughie but she looks magnificent. She's really grown up in the last year. We're excited and looking forward to the Breeders' Cup."

Set Piece, another former British-trained horse, landed the Grade 1 Arlington Million on the same card for Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux.

The seven-year-old Juddmonte gelding, who was previously trained by Hugo Palmer, was striking at the top level for the first time after winning the Grade 3 Arlington Stakes in June.

