Racing at Saratoga on Friday cancelled due to tropical storm

Racing at Saratoga has been cancelled on Friday while two Grade 1 contests featuring horses trained by Charlie Appleby have been moved to Sunday due to the threat of significant rainfall and high winds from a tropical storm.

While the storm weakened after making landfall on Friday, officials at Saratoga opted to cancel the fixture and move the two feature turf races from Saturday’s card to the end of racing on Sunday.

A statement from the New York Racing Association said: “The ten-race card scheduled for Friday at Saratoga has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall and high winds associated with tropical storm Debby forecast to impact Saratoga and the greater Capital Region overnight and throughout the day on Friday.

“Live racing is slated to resume on Saturday at Saratoga with first post at 12.35pm Eastern.”

Appleby is represented in the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby by Legend Of Time, while Ottoman Fleet will line up for the trainer in the Grade 1 Fourstardave. Master Of The Seas had also been in line to contest the Fourstardave, but was scratched due to a bruised foot.

Frankie Dettori will also be riding in the Saratoga Derby having been jocked up to continue his partnership with the Qatar Racing-owned First World War.

There has been recent European success in the Saragota Derby, with Nations Pride winning the contest for Appleby, Godolphin and William Buick in 2022 and State Of Play taking the prize for Joseph O'Brien, Teme Valley Racing and John Velazquez in 2021.

