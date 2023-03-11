Protagonist gets William Haggas's latest Aussie raid off to a flying start

William Haggas got his latest Australian odyssey off to the best possible start when Protagonist struck in the Group 3 Furphy Sky High Stakes at Rosehill.

Held up in the early stages of the 1m2f contest by James McDonald, the six-year-old moved through the field to take it up a furlong out before holding the late thrust of runner-up Zeyrek by a nose.

A winner at Doncaster and Sandown last summer, Protagonist may well now have a crack at the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on April 8, a race Haggas is also targeting with the classy Dubai Honour.

Speaking on the Newmarket gallops on Saturday, Haggas said: “The ground was firmer than ideal for Protagonist but he travelled well and put the race to bed and hung on in the end. James McDonald said he had a bit more to give so it was a great start.”

As for future plans, he added: “He’s in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes and as he’s a six-year-old gelding I can’t see the point of not having a go.”

Later on the card, Haggas was out of luck with the four-year-old Purplepay who could only finish 14th in the Coolmore Classic, a Group 1 handicap for fillies and mares over 7 ½f.

Haggas said: “The ground was too quick for Purplepay and I nearly didn’t run her and hopefully they get some rain out there soon as most of mine want ease in the ground.”

The weather could also play a part in future plans for the rest of the trainer's four-strong Australian team.

He added: "Dubai Honour is being targeted at the Queen Elizabeth Stakes but won’t run if it’s firm. Earl Of Tyrone is being prepared to run in the Group 1 Sydney Cup at Randwick on the same day, April 8."

