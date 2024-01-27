Career highlight for Danny Muscutt as he lands valuable Cape Town Met on 33-1 Double Superlative

Danny Muscutt produced perhaps the biggest moment of his riding career with a brilliantly timed effort on Double Superlative in the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met at Kenilworth on Saturday.

It was the second win at Group or Grade 1 level for last year’s all-weather champion jockey, who won the 2022 Criterium de Saint-Cloud on Dubai Mile.

Born in Zimbabwe, Muscutt had ridden in South Africa on several occasions and picked up a large book of rides on an afternoon of glamour and top-class racing, for both Double Superlative’s trainer Justin Snaith and for his father, Peter, a former jockey who trains in Durban and has switched a few runners to the Cape Town circuit.

Double Superlative, carrying the colours of owner Nick Jonsson, whose hot favourite See It Again was only fourth, was a 33-1 chance but took off in the last furlong to score by half a length.

"I’ve got a big following here and it’s been quite a while since I’ve been down," Muscutt, 28, said. "I don't think it's sunk in yet.

"I had a good draw and I got a nice tow into the race. My main concern was getting caught on the fence but I managed to get out at halfway. He relaxed for me and he’s ended up doing it well."

Muscutt's emotions came to the surface in his post-race interview, not only because he had family present, but because of a difficult personal time. He and his wife Claire became parents to Florence last summer but lost one of their twins.

"It’s been tough and Claire has been an absolute trouper," he said. "I also think it’ll really mean a lot to my dad that he’s been here to see it. He’s been a huge support."

Muscutt snr agreed with those sentiments. "It’s a very emotional and special moment in my racing career," he said.

"To know what Daniel has put himself through to get himself to where he is – it’s an exceptional effort on his part. He’s the utmost true professional, dedicated, and I couldn’t be more proud of the young man if I tried.

"It was an outstanding ride, it’s his second Group 1 now and long may it continue – hopefully it’s something he can build on. It’s a very special moment for us as a family and it means a huge amount to me to witness it."

