'He'll make his presence felt' - Cannonball the latest sprinter to join Australia's Royal Ascot squad

Australia's team for the King's Stand Stakes has been further strengthened after it was announced high-class sprinter will head to Royal Ascot this summer.

Trained by Peter and Paul Snowden, the son of Capitalist won a Group 3 on his first start for the yard at Rosehill in early March, and booked his place at the royal meeting in June after finishing third in the Kia Ora Galaxy at the same track on his last start.

He is one of three Australian-trained runners heading for the 5f Group 1, with Coolangatta and Al Quoz Sprint runner-up The Astrologist already confirmed.

Cannonball's majority part-owner James Harron said: "We're thrilled to be sending Cannonball over for the King’s Stand.

"With proven straight-track form, a love of fast summer ground and rapidly improving form, he will be making his presence felt in this historic sprint."

Cannonball will bid to make it back-to-back wins in the King's Stand for Australia after Nature Strip's stunning success last year, and is 20-1 with William Hill for the race, with the market headed by Coolangatta at 4-1.

He will not be the first Cannonball to run at Royal Ascot. The Wesley Ward-trained Cannonball came sixth in the King's Stand in 2009 before finishing a neck second in the Golden Jubilee Stakes four days later.

Australia are also expected to have a live chance in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes with Artorius, who bids to avenge his luckless third in the contest a year ago.

King's Stand Stakes (Royal Ascot, June 20)

William Hill: 4 Coolangatta, 5 Highfield Princess, 10 Tenebrism, Love Reigns, 14 The Platinum Queen, The Astrologist, Dramatised, 20 Cannonball

