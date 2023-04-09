Simca Mille sets up Ganay tilt for Stephane Wattel and rising star jockey Alexis Pouchin

showed no ill effects from his journey halfway round the world to contest the Japan Cup when making a winning seasonal return in the Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt.

In doing so he showed himself to have plenty of boot for a mile and a quarter and provided the biggest career success to date for jockey Alexis Pouchin.

"Everyone tells you that the Japan Cup is almost mission impossible for the Europeans, but I really believed in him and I couldn't believe he was beaten with 800 metres [half a mile] to run," said Wattel. "You have no idea of the relief I'm feeling because I love this horse but there was always the chance we had seen the best of him. I just think he's very good."

Wattel added: "Most of all I'm pleased for Alexis, who is a jockey I really like. Christophe [Soumillon] did a lot of the work on this horse but was committed to Haya Zark [fifth]. He and Alexis make a real team. The logical next step is the Prix Ganay [April 30] where Christophe might easily be on Vadeni. If that is the case, Alexis will ride Simca Mille."

Pouchin sat quietly behind Calgary, who was in the race to set the pace for Arc fourth Al Hakeem. He struck for home early in the straight and was always holding Iresine, while Al Hakeem stayed on to be fourth without ever threatening.

"It's my first Group win," said 22-year-old Pouchin. "He is so easy to ride and did everything by himself – he took me all the way to the line.

"I went forward because I didn't want to get trapped in behind and when I asked him for his effort, he did exactly what he has been doing in the mornings."

took a big step towards a place in the line-up for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club when putting an end to the unbeaten run of Padishakh in the Group 3 Prix la Force under Aurelien Lemaitre.

Fit from three starts on the Chantilly Polytrack, most recently when winning the Listed Prix Maurice Caillault, the son of Rock Of Gibraltar found no difficulty in adapting to good ground on the turf, making all to win by two and a half lengths.

Big Rock and Aurelien Lemaitre after the Group 3 Prix la Force Credit: Scott Burton

Trainer Christopher Head said: "We were drawn one and so there wasn't much option but to make the running. That's what we have done before, and with the new surface it was important not to change too many things.

"I'm really happy because he showed he is able to lead at a good clip and still finish his race off. He seems to be able to sustain one race a month and I don't think you could wait two months for his next run so, subject to discussions with the owner, we could go next to the Prix de Guiche before the Jockey Club."

Jannah Rose made it two wins from two starts when landing the Group 3 Prix Vanteaux over 1m1f and looks a leading candidate for the Prix de Diane.

Trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias and owners Al Shira'aa Farms will now look at the Coolmore-sponsored Prix Saint-Alary on May 14, although a drop back in trip for the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches has not been ruled out.

