Prix Vermeille next for Blue Rose Cen as connections ponder supplementing for the Arc

Christopher Head says he is focused on the future with Blue Rose Cen after the dual Classic winner endured a torrid passage on her way to finishing fourth in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last Thursday.

And in a move which could have a profound effect on the shape of this year's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe , Blue Rose Cen will now step up to a mile and a half for the first time in the Prix Vermeille on September 10.

Head and Yeguada Centurion principal, Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals, elected not to enter Blue Rose Cen in the Arc back in May, since she had never raced beyond a mile at that stage, and would therefore need to supplement the daughter of Churchill at a cost of €120,000 should they decide to aim for Europe's most prestigious all-aged race.