James Doyle keeps Warm Heart ride in Prix Vermeille as final fields for Arc Trials card declared

James Doyle will maintain his Group 1-winning association with Warm Heart after the Yorkshire Oaks heroine was one of eight fillies declared for Sunday's Prix Vermeille (2.50) , the centrepiece of Longchamp's traditional Arc Trials card.

The multiple Classic-winning jockey was in the plate when Warm Heart edged out Free Wind at York and with Ryan Moore in action aboard City Of Troy and Kyprios at the Curragh, Aidan O'Brien has once again turned to Doyle, who will also partner Greenland in the Prix Niel.

Coolmore will be doubly represented as Joseph O'Brien has declared Above The Curve for the Vermeille in preference to the Group 2 Moylgare Jewels Blandford Stakes, a race for which she was even money favourite with bookmakers. Christophe Soumillon takes the ride.

Blue Rose Cen will step up to a mile and a half for the first time in the Vermeille and could be a major springer in the Arc market should she prove her stamina, though it should be remembered the dual Classic winner still needs to be supplemented if she is to line-up in Europe's premier middle-distance race.

The William Haggas-trained Sea Silk Road also takes her chance in the Vermeille, with the field completed by Rue Boissonade , Melo Melo , Crown Princesse and Pensee Du Jour .

Blue Rose Cen will bid to bounce back from defeat in a slowly run Nassau Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

The chief attraction in the Prix Niel is the reappearance of Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame, who is currently a 7-1 chance for the Arc and the shortest-priced candidate on show at Longchamp and will have King Of Records in as a pacemaker.

The Niel also features Deutsches Derby winner Fantastic Moon, who was a withdrawal from the Grosser Preis von Baden last Sunday and who looks guaranteed to get his preferred quick ground at Longchamp, while Poule d'Essai winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi will make his first start at a mile and a half in field of eight.

Last season's winner Iresine heads a five-strong line-up for the Prix Foy on his first start since landing the Prix Ganay in April under Marie Velon, while another potential Arc mover could be Place Du Carrousel, should she come through the stamina test of a first start at 12 furlongs for Andre Fabre.

Qatar Prix Vermeille runners and riders (Sunday 2.50, Longchamp)

Melo Melo Mickael Barzalona

Above The Curve Christophe Soumillon

Sea Silk Road Tom Marquand

Rue Boissonade Gerald Mosse

Crown Princesse Ioritz Mendizabal

Warm Heart James Doyle

Pensee Du Jour Maxime Guyon

Blue Rose Cen Aurelien Lemaitre

