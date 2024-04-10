Il Est Francais 'in great health' after Auteuil disappointment with next month's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris still on the agenda

Il Est Francais has been given a largely clean bill of health following his disappointing run in the Prix Murat at Auteuil on Saturday and remains on course for a crack at France's biggest jumping prize, the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

Making his first start since dominating the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, Il Est Francais jumped beautifully at Auteuil but his finishing effort never materialised and he trailed home a very tired last of five finishers.

Joint-trainer Noel George told the Racing Post on Tuesday: "The horse is in the paddock, he looks great and he's been ridden out for three days [since the race]. He looks absolutely perfect to me and is in great health.