Il Est Francais 'in great health' after Auteuil disappointment with next month's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris still on the agenda

Il Est Francais and James Reveley winning the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton
Il Est Francais remains on course for the Grand Steeple-Chase de ParisCredit: Edward Whitaker

Il Est Francais has been given a largely clean bill of health following his disappointing run in the Prix Murat at Auteuil on Saturday and remains on course for a crack at France's biggest jumping prize, the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris. 

Making his first start since dominating the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, Il Est Francais jumped beautifully at Auteuil but his finishing effort never materialised and he trailed home a very tired last of five finishers. 

Joint-trainer Noel George told the Racing Post on Tuesday: "The horse is in the paddock, he looks great and he's been ridden out for three days [since the race]. He looks absolutely perfect to me and is in great health. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 10 April 2024inFrance

Last updated 13:00, 10 April 2024

