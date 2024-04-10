Il Est Francais 'in great health' after Auteuil disappointment with next month's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris still on the agenda
Il Est Francais has been given a largely clean bill of health following his disappointing run in the Prix Murat at Auteuil on Saturday and remains on course for a crack at France's biggest jumping prize, the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.
Making his first start since dominating the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, Il Est Francais jumped beautifully at Auteuil but his finishing effort never materialised and he trailed home a very tired last of five finishers.
Joint-trainer Noel George told the Racing Post on Tuesday: "The horse is in the paddock, he looks great and he's been ridden out for three days [since the race]. He looks absolutely perfect to me and is in great health.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 April 2024inFrance
Last updated 13:00, 10 April 2024
- Deauville: Godolphin's Romantic Style sets up Guineas date back in France after scoring in Classic trial
- Jerome Reynier: we’re likely to prioritise Royal Ascot and try to write some more history with Facteur Cheval
- 'You're dealing with idiots' - David Menuisier angered as Deauville runners spend more than four hours stranded at Calais customs
- 1.30 Deauville: Ramatuelle puts Guineas credentials on the line as David Menuisier plans twin attack on key trials
- Longchamp: 'We always thought she'd take us to the top table' - Dare To Dream cut to 16-1 for Oaks after Group 3 success
- Deauville: Godolphin's Romantic Style sets up Guineas date back in France after scoring in Classic trial
- Jerome Reynier: we’re likely to prioritise Royal Ascot and try to write some more history with Facteur Cheval
- 'You're dealing with idiots' - David Menuisier angered as Deauville runners spend more than four hours stranded at Calais customs
- 1.30 Deauville: Ramatuelle puts Guineas credentials on the line as David Menuisier plans twin attack on key trials
- Longchamp: 'We always thought she'd take us to the top table' - Dare To Dream cut to 16-1 for Oaks after Group 3 success